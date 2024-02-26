Rinku Singh shares special post for 'brother' Dhruv Jurel after 90-run knock in test match against England in Ranchi

Dhruv Jurel’s spectacular performance in the ongoing India vs England five-Test series prompted congratulatory messages to pour in on various social media platforms. Rinku Singh joined in too with a special message. The image shows Rinku Singh with Dhruv Jurel smiling at the camera. (Instagram/@rinkukumar12)

“My brother, it's time to make dreams come true,” Rinku Singh wrote along with an emoticon on Instagram. He also shared a picture that shows him and Dhruv Jurel standing against a beautiful backdrop and smiling while looking at the camera. They are both seen dressed in similar outfits.

Take a look at this Instagram post by Rinku Singh:

The post was shared about 22 hours ago. Since then, the share has collected more than 3.8 lakh likes - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about Rinku Singh’s post?

“You guys are proving hard work does pay off,” wrote an Instagram user. “Two legends in one frame,” added another. “Two warriors in one frame,” joined a third. “Well played Dhruv bhai, your batting was a lifeline for India”, posted a fourth.

The 23-year-old from Arga produced an impactful 90 runs against the England spinners in the Test match on Day 3 in Ranchi against England. After reaching his half-century in the match, he also paid tribute to his father, a Kargil war veteran.

"It was for my father. He is a Kargil war veteran. Yesterday I spoke and he indirectly said, 'Son, at least show me a salute'. That is what I have been doing all my growing up years. It was for him," Dhruv Jurel said in a press conference after the match.

"It's my debut Test series, obviously there will be some pressure. But when I got in, I just thought of what the team needed from me. The longer I stay here and make runs the better for me," he added.