RIP Gabriel Freitas: Influencer who surprised world with 174-kg weight loss dies at 37

Brazilian influencer and reality TV star Gabriel Freitas tragically died at the age of 37. He shocked the world by shedding 384lb (approximately 174 kg) weight. However, he regained the weight after losing his father and brother. According to his close friend Ricardo Gouvea, he reportedly died on December 30 after suffering a heart attack. Gabriel Freitas died after he regained his weight following his staggering weight-loss journey. (Instagram/mupgabriel)

“Gabriel died practically sleeping, he didn't suffer. He died trying. He fought to the end, he was very strong and I have a lot of respect for him. He was a very good person with a very good heart,” Gouvea said while sharing the news of Freitas’s death, the Mirror reported.

A reality TV star

He gained fame and became a household name after appearing on a Brazilian TV show called Programa do Gugu. In 2017, he appeared on a segment called “Virou Outra Pessoa” or “Become Another Person.” Recently, he was planning to slim down even more without using surgery or medication.

He started documenting his weight loss journey on Instagram and YouTube, inspiring thousands. Following his demise, many have taken to social media to express their sadness and pay tribute.

Tributes pour in on social media

“My feelings. I was always with him. GOD knows all about it! Ricardo, you were a great friend! Stay strong my friend,” an individual wrote. Another added, “I can’t believe it.” A third commented, “Oh my God, I'm so sorry.” A fourth added, “How sad.”

Drastic weight loss and regain:

"My name is Gabriel Freitas, I'm 29 years old, I'm 1.94 metres tall, I weigh 320kg when I started my weight loss process and 10kg when I started recording for YouTube. I decided to share my struggle to lose weight with all of you in order to help you with motivation and to show that it is possible to lose weight without surgery or medication. Here you'll see all the changes from a guy who weighed 320kg to the body he always dreamed of. Welcome to my life,” he once said in a YouTube video, leaving many inspired.

However, this took a turn when he lost his father and brother. He quickly started gaining weight, which left him emotionally low, but still, he wanted to shed more pounds.