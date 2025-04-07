Rippling co-founder asked wife to have sex with his friends, told her about escorts: report

Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar accused his wife of infidelity in a series of explosive social media posts last month. The India-born tech billionaire – for Sankar’s net worth stands at $1.3 billion, according to a recent estimate from Forbes – managed to sway public opinion in his own favour by claiming his wife Dhivya Sashidhar had an extramarital affair while he tried to fight for custody of their son. Prasanna Sankar and Dhivya Sashidhar met in college and got married in 2013.

However, Dhivya Sashidhar’s account paints a very different picture - one of a husband who engaged in sex outside of marriage, solicited prostitutes, pressured his wife into accepting an open marriage and spied on her through hidden cameras in their house.

Her account is backed up by years of court records, text exchanges, emails, photos, and other evidence reviewed by The San Francisco Standard.

“Worst nightmare of my life”

Sashidhar describes her ordeal of being controlled by her husband as the “worst nightmare of my life.” In a conversation with The San Francisco Standard, she said that Prasanna Sankar shuttled her and their 9-year-old son from one country to another in a bid to evade taxes.

He also pressured her into having painful sex soon after childbirth, claiming it was a primal need for men. When she refused, Sankar allegedly told her he would look for sex outside of marriage.

Court records going back several years shed some light on their turbulent relationship.

Contacting escorts

In one email quoted by The San Francisco Standard, the tech billionaire told his wife about contacting prostitutes. The email, sent in December 2019, described Sankar contacting prostitutes and asking for their “rates” before eventually getting cold feet.

“I’m super sorry for the stress this put on our marriage. I promise to never put our marriage in this position again,” he wrote to his wife.

However, in another email from the same day, the Indian-origin billionaire asked his wife – whom he met in college in India – for an open relationship.

Asked about the exchange, Prasanna Sankar did not deny it. “I once in a moment of anger discussed about opening up the marriage to other sexual partners,” he told The San Francisco Standard. “We agreed not to do it.”

From one place to another

In 2020, Sankar moved his family from California to Washington state, allegedly in a bid to avoid California tax. At that time, Sashidhar was employed with Microsoft and working remotely.

She has alleged in court that Sankar would pressure her into taking time off from work to have sex. He would threaten to find other partners if she did not comply with his requests.

Later, Sankar moved his family from the US to Singapore against Sashidhar’s wishes. This was again done in an attempt to shield his wealth from taxes. “Singapore was completely not in the family’s plan, ever,” Sashidhar testified in court. “And it just felt like an abruption to everybody’s life.”

In Singapore, things took a turn for the worse when Sashidhar was laid off from her job. Sankar, meanwhile, started socialising with “a crowd of high-society hedonists” and engaged in sexual relationships with many different people, including prostitutes, his wife claims.

Sashidhar testified that Sankar would encourage her to have sex with his friends. She refused, but it left her feeling “scared” and “violated,” she said in court.

(Also read: Who is Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar, engaged in bitter custody battle with wife?)