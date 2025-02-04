Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs insists his ‘girlfriends’ were misunderstood as prostitutes in new indictment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has pushed back against the sex trafficking allegations levied against him, arguing that the individuals alleging sexual assault, trafficking, and whatnot were actually his “girlfriends” rather than sex workers. In The Fall of Diddy, Danyel Smith reveals violent threats from Sean Combs regarding photo access, prompting her to involve legal counsel for protection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

The 55-year-old previously entered a plea of not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges following his September arrest. He is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

In a new indictment filed on January 30, prosecutors claim that Combs “willfully caused the transportation of female victims, including but not limited to Victim-1, Victim-2, and Victim-3, and commercial sex workers in interstate and foreign commerce on multiple occasions.”

Plus, the former music mogul has been accused of engaging in “a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women,” which allegedly included verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse.

Diddy made ‘women to participate in orchestrated’ sexual performance

“Combs manipulated women to participate in orchestrated performances of sexual activity with Combs. At times, Combs, and others acting at his direction, made arrangements for women and commercial sex workers to fly to Combs’ location,” court filing cited by Radar Online reads.

“Combs ensured participation from the women by, among other things, obtaining and distributing narcotics to them, controlling their careers, leveraging his financial support and threatening to cut off the same, and using intimidation and violence.”

Notably, Combs was transported to the hospital in the middle of the night following his most recent indictment. Sources reveal that he underwent an MRI around 10 PM on Thursday, January 30, due to knee pain.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has disputed, “The prosecution's theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes.”

He also noted that the filing “contains no new offenses” and reaffirmed, “Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial.”