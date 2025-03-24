Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar, Dhivya Sashidhar with Sam Altman. Old pic resurfaces amid shocking allegations

A photo of Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar and his estranged wife, Dhivya Sashidhar, posing with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has resurfaced on social media amid a bitter legal battle between the former couple. The image, originally posted on November 10, 2021, is now making rounds on X (formerly Twitter) as Sankar accuses his wife of infidelity and filing false police cases against him. The photo was originally posted on November 10, 2021.(X/@myprasanna)

The caption of the resurfaced post read: "Super inspiring to meet @sama for dinner tonight at our place. @dhivsash and I loved the conversation."

Take a look at the post:

Allegations against wife Dhivya Sashidhar

In a series of posts on X, Sankar accused Dhivya of cheating on him with a married man named Anoop for over six months. He claimed to have learnt about the affair when Anoop’s wife sent him screenshots of their conversations.

Beyond the infidelity allegations, Sankar alleged that his wife filed multiple false complaints against him, including domestic violence and rape, after they began negotiating their divorce settlement. He stated that Singapore authorities investigated the claims and cleared him of all charges.

Sankar also accused Dhivya of abducting their 9-year-old son amid an ongoing custody dispute. He claimed she took the child to the U.S. despite a court ruling in his favour. “I filed an international child abduction case in the U.S., and the judge ruled in my favor, ordering the return of the child,” he wrote.

Who is Prasanna Sankar?

Prasanna Sankar is the co-founder of Rippling, a $10 billion HR tech company based in San Francisco. Sankaranarayanan, a Singapore-based entrepreneur of Indian origin, hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He pursued a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy), where he later met his wife.

Before establishing Rippling, Sankar built his expertise at major tech firms, including an internship at Google in 2006 and a role at Microsoft Canada.

Since January 2023, he has also been leading 0xPPL, a decentralized social network focused on crypto communities, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Demonstrating his deep passion for programming, Sankar highlights his achievements on LinkedIn:

"I used to do a lot of programming contests: I was ranked #1 in India at TopCoder while in college, was a two-time Google Code Jam world finalist, and a two-time ACM ICPC world finalist."