Robert Irwin shares throwback photo with dad Steve Irwin and his old bike. Post may make you teary-eyed
A post by Robert Irwin, son of late wildlife expert Steve Irwin, is now melting netizens’ hearts and may just do the same to you too. Shared on Robert’s Twitter profile, the post is a throwback picture of Steve riding his motorcycle with Robert and it is probably the sweetest thing you’ll see today. However, that’s not all. Robert shared a story about the motorcycle that you surely can’t miss.
“I have so many memories of Dad’s old motorbike - hanging on to the front with Bindi as we’d ride around the zoo with Dad,” reads a part of the caption. “And now after being in the shed for a few years, it’s all fixed up and running again. It’s so special to be riding it after all this time!” it adds. The post is complete with a picture of Robert sitting on the fixed motorcycle.
Take a look at the share:
Shared on February 12, the post has garnered over 34,200 likes and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop appreciating the beautiful post and went on to express heartfelt comments about late Steve Irwin’s charisma. Many shared stories of their meetings with Steve and showered praise for Robert’s post.
What are your thoughts on this throwback post?
