Robert Irwin shares throwback photo with dad Steve Irwin and his old bike. Post may make you teary-eyed

A post by Robert Irwin, son of late wildlife expert Steve Irwin, is now melting netizens’ hearts and may just do the same to you too. Shared on Robert’s Twitter profile, the post is a throwback picture of Steve riding his motorcycle with Robert and it is probably the sweetest thing you’ll see today. However, that’s not all. Robert shared a story about the motorcycle that you surely can’t miss.

“I have so many memories of Dad’s old motorbike - hanging on to the front with Bindi as we’d ride around the zoo with Dad,” reads a part of the caption. “And now after being in the shed for a few years, it’s all fixed up and running again. It’s so special to be riding it after all this time!” it adds. The post is complete with a picture of Robert sitting on the fixed motorcycle.

Take a look at the share:

I have so many memories of Dad’s old motorbike - hanging on to the front with Bindi as we’d ride around the zoo with Dad. And now after being in the shed for a few years, it’s all fixed up and running again. It’s so special to be riding it after all this time! pic.twitter.com/7Xj86O5brG — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) February 12, 2021

Shared on February 12, the post has garnered over 34,200 likes and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop appreciating the beautiful post and went on to express heartfelt comments about late Steve Irwin’s charisma. Many shared stories of their meetings with Steve and showered praise for Robert’s post.

You probably wont see this, but I remember visiting the zoo as a child and seeing you on that bike with your dad. He came down and spoke to us, we were all so surprised! Your dad was so down to earth and I was his biggest fan! It was two weeks before his passing. — Nessa 🦉🌸🍆 (@lotuspocuss) February 12, 2021

No one can forget Steve Irwin whoever had watched his shows. A versatile man fully energetic with fantastic presentation on the subject. He will remain in the hearts of people all over the world. — Vivek Sharma (@vsorma) February 12, 2021

That is wonderful Robert, it’s amazing that you are able to ride your dad’s motorcycle again after so many years. He will be looking at you and be proud of the person you are and how amazing you are in the same way your father was. Congrats Robert ❤️🙏 — Lucero Serna (@LuceroSerna4) February 12, 2021

Aww I remember him riding that bike. It looks good on you Robert. This is so special ❤️ — Alexander Supertramp 🦚🍟🎮 (@Mistie_Mo) February 12, 2021

Now you will be able to take your niece on rides and tell her how her grandfather did this with you and her mom. You are going to spoil her I just know it!! — Briana Holloway (@joeylily15) February 12, 2021









What are your thoughts on this throwback post?