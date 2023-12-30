Rohit Sharma plays on bouncy castle with daughter, shares video from her birthday bash

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video for a very special moment. They posted the clip to wish their daughter Samaira a happy birthday. The image shows Rohit Sharma with his daughter Samaira. (Instagram/@rohitsharma45 )

“Happiest birthday to our Sammy. We love you so much. May you always dance to your own beat and light up every time you see an animal. Watching you grow has been the biggest joy in our lives,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video is a montage of several short clips and pictures that capture the precious moments of the birthday girl with her parents. From Rohit Sharma sliding down a bouncy castle with Samaira to her receiving gifts from guests, the video shows various scenes. The clip also gives glimpses of her My Little Pony-themed birthday party.

Take a look at this sweet video:

The video was posted about two hours ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 6.5 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected nearly 1.1 million likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. Many either wrote “Happy Birthday” or shared heart emoticons to show their reactions.

How did Instagram users react to Rohit Sharma’s video?

“The dad-daughter duo I love,” wrote an Instagram user. “A father can do anything for his daughter,” expressed another. “This is so sweet,” joined a third.