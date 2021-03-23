Ruskin Bond shares pic with his favourite book. It may surprise you
When it comes to the art of storytelling, Ruskin Bond is one of the names that instantly pops up in one’s mind. Woven with delightful words, Bond’s stories are something most of us grew up with and cherish reading even today. Now, the author, also known for his sense of humour, has shared a post on Facebook that may make you smile. It features his favourite book and you’ll be surprised to know what it is.
“My favourite book,” reads the simple caption of the post. The picture included in the post shows Bond sitting with a voluminous edition of the Oxford English Dictionary.
Take a look at the share:
Shared on March 21, the post has garnered over 8,000 reactions and lots of comments. People shared varied comments ranging from showering love for the remarkable author to lauding his sense of humour. Others simply shared heart emojis for the share.
“A very useful book indeed,” wrote a Facebook user. “My favourite story-teller! Love your stories and writing,” commented another.
“Salute to your sense of humour,” said a third.
What are your thoughts on this post?
Visually impaired and deaf dog rescued from drainage pipe, crew wins praise
Ruskin Bond shares pic with his favourite book. It may surprise you
Spectacular drone footage captures lava spewing from Iceland volcano. Watch
Axar Patel's special message to Anand Mahindra after his ‘Axar Shades’ selfie
Tweet about special biscuits for guests is reminding many of their childhood
Doggo’s ‘ruff’ driving blamed for damaging Wisconsin building
This cat has its own little living room. Can you handle the cuteness?
Boy battling cancer ‘sworn in’ as police officer on 5th birthday
This Pokeball chocolate bomb has a surprise in it, may make you crave for one
Onions as nail art? Quirky creation baffles netizens. What do you think?
Puppy love: Dia Mirza’s video with a sleepy pooch is too cute to miss
Absolutely cute video showcasing squirrels will live rent free on your mind
Video shows pets lending a helping paw to their buddies. ‘Aww’s guaranteed
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's wedding teaser is all about love
- “You’re my girl and I’m your guy. And I’m loving you lots and lots,” reads the adorable caption shared by Yuzvendra Chahal.