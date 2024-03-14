Russian man teaches bear how to play harmonica, what it does next is surprising. Watch

In the age of the Internet, it's not uncommon to come across videos of pet owners teaching their furry companions various skills and tricks. From dogs performing impressive acrobatics to cats playing musical instruments, animal lovers worldwide have been sharing their pets' unique talents. However, one particular video that has recently taken the Internet by storm is unlike anything you've seen before. Recently, a video showing a man from Russia playing and instructing his bear to play a harmonica went viral on social media. The clip has shocked many people. Snapshot of the bear playing the harmonica. (Instagram/@'panteleenko_svetlana')

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle 'panteleenko_svetlana'. It opens to show a man and a bear sitting in a room. The man can be seen playing the harmonica, and then he gives it to the bear. The bear, at first, looks perplexed with the instrument in his hands. Then, the man helps the wild animal and places it near his mouth. As the video progresses, the bear is seen blowing air in the harmonica and playing it. (Also Read: India records its first-ever confirmed sighting of a rare Tibetan Brown Bear. See pic)

Watch the video of the bear playing the harmonica here:

This post was shared on March 5. Since being posted, it quickly spread like wildfire on Instagram and gained more than 5.7 million views. The post also received numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to express their reactions.

Check out what people said about this video here:

An individual wrote, "Love Russian people, they love their dogs, I mean bears."

A second said, "Everything is possible in Russia."

"Give that damn bear snacks now. Good bear!" posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Russia is not for beginners."

"I'm now fully convinced that bears will rule Russia in the next decade," said a fifth.

"He didn't teach the bear, the bear taught himself," added a sixth.