India records its first-ever confirmed sighting of a rare Tibetan Brown Bear. See pic

In a groundbreaking discovery, India has recorded its first-ever confirmed record of a rare Tibetan Brown Bear. The bear was spotted in high altitudes of Northern Sikkim thanks to the camera traps installed by the Sikkim Forest Department and WWF-India. With this discovery, the nation's animal diversity has increased by one subspecies. Tibetan Brown Bear spotted outside a home in northern region of Sikkim. (Instagram/@ All India Radio News)

An image of this Tibetan Brown Bear was shared on Instagram by All India Radio News. In the caption of their post, the news agency informed, "The camera traps that recorded the bear were placed by Phuchung Lachenpa, Tashi Palden Lachenpa and Palden Lepcha in the high altitudes of Mangan district and caught this elusive bear in December 2023. These photos highlight the characteristic yellowish scarf-like collar of this bear that broadens from the shoulders to the chest." They also shared two pictures of the Tibetian brown bear. (Also Read: Himalayan Lynx, Leopard Toby fish: 5 extremely rare animals that left the world stunned)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained over 1,500 likes. (Also Read: IFS officer shares video of this ‘beautiful and rare’ animal found in Ladakh region. Can you guess its name?)

Earlier, a video documented the sighting of two rare white owls in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. Forest Department officials noted that this vulnerable owl species is uncommon in these areas. Following the discovery of these birds in UP, efforts were made by the forest officials to relocate them to their natural habitat.