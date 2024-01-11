Rare pair of white owls spotted in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun. Watch viral video

A video of a two rare white owls, believed to be an extinct species, was captured in Badaun, a city in Uttar Pradesh. Since the video of the owls was shared on Instagram by All India Radio News, it quickly gained widespread attention. Rare white owls captured on camera. (Instagram/@All India Radio News)

The video shows a pair of rare white owls perched on a tree outside a house. In the caption of the post, All India Radio News informed, "In line with local beliefs, spotting a white owl is considered incredibly auspicious. News of the sighting quickly spread, drawing a curious crowd eager to catch a glimpse." (Also Read: Himalayan Lynx, Leopard Toby fish: 5 extremely rare animals that left the world stunned)

The agency further added, "Forest Department officials have confirmed that this species under the 'vulnerable' category is not typically found in these areas and efforts are underway to locate and safely release these owls back into their natural habitat."

Watch the video of the rare white owls here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago on social media. Since then, it has garnered close to 17,000 views and several likes.

