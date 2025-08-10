Russian woman shows friend the ‘desi’ way to cross busy road in Jaipur: ‘Mission complete’

A light-hearted clip featuring a Russian woman guiding her friend on how to cross a bustling Indian street has gone viral. The woman, identified as Vera Prokofeva, shared the video on social media, showing the pair in front of Jaipur’s iconic Hawa Mahal. A Russian woman’s clip showing her friend how to cross a road in Jaipur amused social media.(Instagram/vera__india)

In the video, Prokofeva is seen teaching her Russian friend on the unique street-crossing technique often used in India. Standing on the roadside, she explains the process step-by-step. “I’ll teach you how to cross the road. You need to show them like that. You stop in there, and then down. Like this. See? Just show them, stop, and there we are. Mission complete! Successfully!” she says while demonstrating the moves.

Both women can be seen raising their hands to signal approaching vehicles to slow down before stepping onto the road. The clip was posted with the caption, “The first rule you need to learn in India is to learn how to cross the road.”

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts with humour

The video has garnered over 2 lakh views, sparking several reactions from viewers. Many found the moment relatable, while others praised the confidence and humour in her demonstration.

One viewer commented that crossing roads in India is “an art form that tourists learn faster than they expect.” Another wrote, “This is the real survival skill in India, more important than any travel guide.” A third joked, “The hand signal is the universal language here.”

Several users shared personal experiences, with one saying, “I did exactly the same thing in Delhi and survived to tell the tale.” Another remarked, “In India, the traffic stops for you if you believe hard enough.” One more added, “Honestly, this is more nerve-racking than skydiving.” Yet another comment read, “This video brought back memories of my first trip to Jaipur. I was terrified at first but then it became fun.”