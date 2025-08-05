‘We are ready to be punished’: Russian TikTokers apologise for video in front of flaming oil depot blown up by Ukraine

Two Russian TikTokers who were detained after sharing a video in front of a flaming oil depot destroyed during a Ukrainian strike have issued a grovelling apology. Reportedly, they said that they had made a mistake and were ready for their punishments under Russian law. In recent times, the country has implemented strict laws regarding social media content, especially those that show Ukraine’s success in any manner. Dasha Vladimirovna, 21, and Karina Evgenyevna, 19, were detained for their video in front of a burning oil depot in Russia. (Screengrab (TikTok))

The influencers were paraded in a Russian court. Following this, they issued an apology. “We sincerely apologise for filming the video against the backdrop of a fire and posting it on a social network. We did not post the video with the intention of insulting or offending anyone,” the TikTokers said in a new video, reported the Sun.

They added, “We pledge not to make such mistakes again. We are ready to be punished under Russian law.”

Why were the content creators detained?

The two content creators recorded a video of themselves in front of a burning oil depot after it was hit during a Ukrainian drone attack. The influencers are identified as Dasha Vladimirovna, 21, and Karina Evgenyevna, 19.

How were they detained?

“During Internet monitoring, a publication was found showing two girls filming a video against the backdrop of a fire in Sochi,” read a report shared by authorities after the video of the TikTokers’ in front of the flaming plant went viral. “The police have initiated an investigation, measures are being taken to identify the girls, and their actions will be legally assessed."

According to a Sun report, the duo was detained later. There was reportedly a cry from pro-war outlets for their apology, which they later issued.

A Ukrainian outlet, as per the Sun, mocked the incident. “Russian zoomers are happy about the burning oil depot in [Sochi] - a new location for selfies. Ukrainian defence forces will definitely try to create as many such locations as possible.”

"Sochi suffered a drone attack by the Kyiv regime last night," the governor of Russia's Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev, said on Telegram, cited the outlet. He said there were no victims.