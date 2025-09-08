‘Sab kuch EMI pe’: Man drops truth bomb on middle-class life in Noida and Bengaluru. Watch

A video going viral online sums up the ‘reality’ of middle class life in India — where people buy houses on loan and get stuck paying EMIs, unable to quit jobs they don’t enjoy. It is not clear who first posted the video on social media, but it has struck a chord among users on platforms like Instagram, X and Reddit. A man's reflection on life in urban India is going viral (Representational image)

The video opens with a shot of a swimming pool in a residential society. A high-rise building of apartment units can be seen in the background. In a voiceover, a man explains that he sometimes comes downstairs to look at the pool — strictly just to look, because he does not have the time to actually swim.

Not a minute’s leisure

“Main bas aise hi dekhne aata hun isko kabhi kabhi, because mere paas ek minute ka bhi time nahi hai to actually get into this pool (I come to look at this pool sometimes, because I don’t have even a minute’s time to actually get in),” the man explains.

He then pans the camera to show several high-rise buildings and offers a reflection on life in India. According to the man, most people have bought apartments on loan and are now stuck paying EMIs. The flashy cars they drive are also probably bought on EMI, he says.

“This is the life of most of these people who live in these high-rises. Ye sab kuch loan pe le rakha hai… 90% log loan le rakhe hain,” the man says.

A sobering realisation

According to the narrator, many people who bought apartments on loan do not have the assurance that they will not be laid off from their jobs. After they buy these expensive apartments, they also lose the confidence to quit their jobs as they have hefty EMIs to pay every month.

“Bank toh har mahine 60-70,000 maangega (The bank will expect ₹60,000 to 70,000 every month),” the man says.

“Ab chaahe ye log mar jaayein apne office mein, lekin ye quit nahi karenge (These people will die in office, but they won’t quit their jobs),” he added. “And all these amenities? They will only be used by family members who don’t have any responsibilities.”

Video strikes a chord

The man ended his reflection by saying that this is the harsh reality of middle class people in India – saying the scenario is the same whether one lives in Noida, Delhi or Bengaluru. His video seems to have struck a chord with thousands of people.

“Mahabharat says : The richest man is the one with zero debt,” an Instagram user wrote.

“That’s why it’s better to live in a rented apartment until you can buy a home easily and without much burden,” another said.

“So one shouldn't buy a home or car until they are capable of buying them for 100% cash?” one asked.

“I think people are missing the point of the post. It's not about affordability, it's about getting a break for what's important in life - you, your family and your health. You can make the money back but will never get the time back or your age back,” another noted