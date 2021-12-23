Sachin Pilot shares viral Twitter video of him singing Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan

Indian National Congress leader Sachin Pilot had recently taken to Twitter to share a video of himself singing Mukesh’s iconic song Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan. This song is from the movie Mera Naam Joker and features Raj Kapoor. It has become an evergreen Bollywood hit ever since its release in 1970.

The video that Pilot shared on Twitter has him on a stage with several others, as he sings this song in a prominent and skilled voice. The rest of the people on stage are also heard joining in this soulful melody.

“Jeena yahan, marna yahan… iske siva jaana kahan…” Pilot captioned this video with the lyrics in Hindi.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on December 21, this video has garnered more than 2.2 lakh views and several comments where people have expressed their admiration.

“Good voice Sachin Ji,” commented a Twitter user. “Your voice is so sweet,” posted another. “Your voice is so sweet as always,” commented a third. “Shaandaar,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Sachin Pilot?