Sachin Tendulkar rows shikara in Dal Lake with wife Anjali, daughter Sara. Watch

Sachin Tendulkar is enjoying his holiday to Kashmir with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. The cricket legend has been sharing several videos and photos from his trip on his social media profiles. From playing cricket with locals to experiencing his first snowfall in Pahalgam and playing in the snow with his family, Tendulkar's posts are a treat for fans. He has now shared another video from his trip. This one shows him taking a ride on a shikara on the Dal Lake. Sachin Tendulkar enjoys a shikara ride with his wife Anjali Tendulkar. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)

In a video posted just hours ago, Sachin can be taking a ride on a shikara on Dal Lake along with Anjali and Sara. He simply captioned the post, "Anjali, I and Sara… in this beautiful Shikara!" The video shows the family sitting on the shikara and even captures the beauty of the lake.

As the video progresses, Sachin also points at the Indian Flag on a hill top. He goes on to talk about migratory birds seen on lake.

A few moments later, Sachin is seen rowing the shikara himself. He even clicks a selfie with a local vendor.

Watch Sachin Tendulkar and his family enjoy their shikara ride in the video below:

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already collected over 2.3 lakh likes and many comments. Several people have posted delightful comments for the video.

"What a beautiful video, god enjoying his time in heaven," wrote an individual. "Legend enjoying his life," added another. "So cute! Loving all the snippets you are sharing with us sir," posted a third. "Wonderful trip," added a fourth.

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar shared another video from his trip to Dal lake. He shared a video of a musician playing a tune on a rabab and asked his followers to guess the song. "Never a dull moment at Dal lake. Talent is everywhere in our country. You just need to have an eye for it. Could you guess the song?" he captioned the post.

This video has received over 2.4 lakh likes since it was shared 20 hours ago. Several people guessed that the song is Jamal Kudu from the film Animal.

What do you think about these videos shared by Sachin Tendulkar?