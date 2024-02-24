Sachin Tendulkar meets differently-abled cricketer Amir Hussain In Kashmir. Watch their heart-warming interaction

Sachin Tendulkar took to X to share a video that shows him meeting differently-abled cricketer Amir Hussain during his trip to Kashmir. In the video, the legendary cricketer interacts with Amir and also gives a special gift to him which leaves him teary-eyed. The image shows Sachin Tendulkar with differently abled cricketer Amir Hussain from Kashmir. (X/@sachin_rt)

“To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring! It was a pleasure meeting you,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote as he shared the video. The video starts with him meeting Amir and hugging him. As the clip progresses, Amir shares his life story and also reveals that Sachin Tendulkar is the one who has always inspired him.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

At one point, Sachin Tendulkar tells him ‘Iss taraf dekho nehi, main kuch karne wala hun [Don’t look at this side, I am going to do something]”. Then signs a bat with a few words of appreciation and gifts it to Amir.

Towards the end of the video, Amir says to Sachin that his wife and son are accompanying him. The Master Blaster meets them too. The video ends with a still picture of Sachin Tendulkar with Amir and his family.

In the video, Sachin also mentions a tweet that he posted about Amir back in January. In this earlier tweet, he re-shared a video that was originally posted by ANI.

“34-year-old differently-abled cricketer from Waghama village of Bijbehara. Amir Hussain Lone currently captains Jammu & Kashmir's Para cricket team. Amir has been playing cricket professionally since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para cricket. He bowls using his feet and bats by holding the bat between his shoulder and neck. Amir lost both his arms in an accident at his father's mill when he was eight years old,” ANI wrote in a tweet on January 12.

Resharing ANI’s post on the same day, Sachin Tendulkar added, “And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport”.

Take a look at this heartening video of Sachin Tendulkar meeting Amir Hussain on his recent trip.

The post was shared nearly two hours ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 2.7 lakh views. The share has also collected more than 15,000 likes. People posted appreciative comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video of Sachin Tendulkar?

“What a lovely gesture,” posted an X user. “This is so heartwarming,” joined another. “Things we take for granted. Couldn’t help notice how Amir kept raising his feet at times while speaking, it was just his equivalent of how most (fortunate ones with hands) would gesture when overcome with emotion,” shared a third. “What a video. Inspiring,” added a fourth.

“Brought tears to my eyes, I can’t believe the limits of this man’s perseverance and self-belief. Your meeting with him and bringing his story to the world will be the reason why many will not give up, despite facing life’s big challenges. You continue to be the G.O.A.T because of what you do off the field till date. Always be you,” tweeted a fifth. “Amir is an inspiration for everyone. Despite facing challenges, Amir’s resilience and passion for the game continue to inspire others,” wrote a sixth.