 Sachin Tendulkar enjoys snowfall in Kashmir with Sara and Anjali. See pics | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Sachin Tendulkar enjoys snowfall in Kashmir with daughter Sara and wife Anjali, says ‘pehla snowfall in Pahalgam’

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys snowfall in Kashmir with daughter Sara and wife Anjali, says ‘pehla snowfall in Pahalgam’

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 23, 2024 12:22 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar shared pictures of himself enjoying snowfall in Kashmir with daughter Sara Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar is currently on a family trip to Kashmir and has been delighting fans by sharing photos and videos of his trip on social media. The Indian cricket legend has now shared a few pictures of himself enjoying his first snowfall in Pahalgam with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. Many found the pictures ‘beautiful’ and ‘amazing’.

Kashmir: Sachin Tendulkar enjoying snowfall with his daughter Sara Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar. (X/@sachin_rt)
Kashmir: Sachin Tendulkar enjoying snowfall with his daughter Sara Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar. (X/@sachin_rt)

Read| Sachin Tendulkar shares video of tiger picking up plastic bottle, urges people to 'protect our planet'

“Hamara ‘pehla’ snowfall in Pahalgam [Our first snowfall in Pahalgam]!” wrote Sachin while sharing a few pictures on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The first picture shows Sachin sitting on a chair and posing with a goat. In the second picture, he is posing for a photo with his wife and daughter. The third picture shows Sachin enjoying the snowfall with his arms wide open, and the last picture is a family photo.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Sachin Tendulkar below:

Sachin Tendulkar shared the pictures a few minutes ago on X and Instagram. They have since been viewed thousands of times. Additionally, the post has received numerous likes and comments - and the numbers are quickly increasing.

Check out a few comments here:

“Oh wow how serene. I am sure you are having loads of fun, sir,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Kashmir is called ‘Paradise on Earth’ for a reason.”

“Beautiful pictures,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “God of Cricket is enjoying the snow.”

“This place is so beautiful. Glad to see you encouraging Kashmir tourism. Much needed!” wrote a fifth.

Also Read| Entire flight turns stadium for Sachin Tendulkar, India legend's reaction is priceless

Recently, Sachin shared a video of himself playing cricket with locals. He played each ball well, but nothing beats the way he played the last ball. Before facing the last ball, he said, “Out karna padega [You have to get me out],” and held the bat upside down to play the ball. Expectedly, the local who delivered the ball couldn’t dismiss him.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On