Sachin Tendulkar enjoys snowfall in Kashmir with daughter Sara and wife Anjali, says ‘pehla snowfall in Pahalgam’

Sachin Tendulkar is currently on a family trip to Kashmir and has been delighting fans by sharing photos and videos of his trip on social media. The Indian cricket legend has now shared a few pictures of himself enjoying his first snowfall in Pahalgam with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. Many found the pictures ‘beautiful’ and ‘amazing’. Kashmir: Sachin Tendulkar enjoying snowfall with his daughter Sara Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar. (X/@sachin_rt)

“Hamara ‘pehla’ snowfall in Pahalgam [Our first snowfall in Pahalgam]!” wrote Sachin while sharing a few pictures on X.

The first picture shows Sachin sitting on a chair and posing with a goat. In the second picture, he is posing for a photo with his wife and daughter. The third picture shows Sachin enjoying the snowfall with his arms wide open, and the last picture is a family photo.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Sachin Tendulkar below:

Sachin Tendulkar shared the pictures a few minutes ago on X and Instagram. They have since been viewed thousands of times. Additionally, the post has received numerous likes and comments - and the numbers are quickly increasing.

Check out a few comments here:

“Oh wow how serene. I am sure you are having loads of fun, sir,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Kashmir is called ‘Paradise on Earth’ for a reason.”

“Beautiful pictures,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “God of Cricket is enjoying the snow.”

“This place is so beautiful. Glad to see you encouraging Kashmir tourism. Much needed!” wrote a fifth.

Recently, Sachin shared a video of himself playing cricket with locals. He played each ball well, but nothing beats the way he played the last ball. Before facing the last ball, he said, “Out karna padega [You have to get me out],” and held the bat upside down to play the ball. Expectedly, the local who delivered the ball couldn’t dismiss him.