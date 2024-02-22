 Sachin Tendulkar smashes unreal cover drive holding bat upside down in 'heaven' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Sachin Tendulkar smashes unreal cover drive holding bat upside down during 'a match in heaven'

Sachin Tendulkar smashes unreal cover drive holding bat upside down during 'a match in heaven'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 22, 2024 11:29 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar batted briefly against the locals during his visit to Kashmir.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is on a visit to Kashmir, engaged in a short spell of batting with the locals, and proved why he, even 10 years after retiring from professional cricket, has still got it. Tendulkar's trip to Kashmir has been captured beautifully on his social media handles as he visited Pahalgam and a cricket bat manufacturing unit at Chursoo on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, but nothing beats Sachin with a bat… anywhere, everywhere.

Sachin Tendulkar doing what he does best. (Sachin Tendulkar-Instagram Screengrab)
Sachin Tendulkar doing what he does best. (Sachin Tendulkar-Instagram Screengrab)

In the latest video uploaded by Tendulkar on his Instagram and X handles, Sachin stopped his car on a road and requested the locals, engaged in a game of cricket. "Hum khelein?" (Can I play), he requested and the locals, obviously obliged. Facing a tennis ball, Tendulkar went back to his initial days as he brought out some shots but none more astonishing than the one which he played off the final ball.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As Tendulkar took strike off the last ball, he told the bowler, "Out karna padega" (You have to get me out). However, much like numerous legendary bowlers whom the Master Blaster encountered throughout his career, he couldn't dismiss Tendulkar either. Tendulkar, holding the bat upside down, unleashed a cover drive with a cracking sound as the onlookers applauded and Sachin's wife Anjali watched with a beaming smile on her face.

Watch the video:

Tendulkar then capped off the game by taking a selfie with fans. "Cricket & Kashmir: A MATCH in HEAVEN," he captioned his Instagram post.

Tendulkar in Kashmir

As Tendulkar travelled economy class, in a video that has gone viral, Sachin was received with pomp and glory inside the aircraft. The public briefly turned the flight into a stadium as they greeted Tendulkar with the iconic 'Sachin, Sachin' chants, leaving Tendulkar in absolute awe of the gesture.

As Tendulkar visited the MJ bat manufacturing company, he checked out and studied some of the bats carefully. The bats made from Kashmir willow have a huge fan base in India and as it turns out, Tendulkar's first tryst with cricket was with it. Sachin did some knocking with one of the Kashmir Willow bats and revealed a fascinating tale which many might not be aware of.

"The first bat given to me was by my sister and it was a Kashmir willow bat. Ab main yahaan hoon to Kashmir willow ko to milna banta hai. (Now that I'm in Kashmir, meeting a willow is a must) P.S: An interesting fact; some of my favourite bats had only about 5-6 grains. How many grains do your bats have?" he quizzed.

Tendulkar's last match

Tendulkar retired from professional cricket in November of 2013 but every now and then turns up for the occasional exhibition games. He played the MCC vs Rest of the World Cup in 2014 and the Cricket All Stars Series where he led 'Sachin's Masters' against the late great Shane Warne's 'Warne's Warriors'. Tendulkar has also been captaining India Legends in the Road Safety World Series and made a brief appearance at the charity match organised to help the bushfire victims in Australia.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement LiveLive Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On