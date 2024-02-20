Sachin Tendulkar shares video of tiger picking up plastic bottle, urges people to 'protect our planet'

Sachin Tendulkar took to X to share a video of a tiger removing a plastic bottle from a water body in Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra. Alongside, he urged people to learn from the big cat and protect Mother Earth. His tweet, as expected, went viral online, with people posting various reactions. Tiger picking up a plastic bottle from a waterbody in a national park in Maharashtra. (X/@sachin_rt)

“A tiger removing plastic teaches us: nature cares, so should we. Let’s protect our planet,” wrote Tendulkar while sharing a video on X. It was originally shared by Instagram user Deep Kathikar.

The video was also tweeted by the official X handle of Maharashtra Tourism with the caption, “‘If they can, why can’t we ?’ In an interconnected world, every action counts. One act of sustainability will lead to a resilient future. Let’s cherish and protect every creature on this planet of life!”

The video shows a tiger picking up an empty plastic water bottle and taking it away with it.

Watch the video here:

Sachin Tendulkar shared the video a few hours ago on X. It has since gone viral with over 1.7 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their views.

Take a look at a few comments here:

“This stands as an essential reminder to humanity: Protect and sustain nature,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Single use plastic ban should be done with immediate effect in all countries.”

“This serves as a crucial message to humans - conserve and preserve nature,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “This video should be played in a loop in every tourist destination so that all of us are reminded about our responsibility to keep the surroundings clean while we are chilling and having fun.”