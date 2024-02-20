 Sachin Tendulkar on video of tiger picking plastic bottle: ‘Protect our planet’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Sachin Tendulkar shares video of tiger picking up plastic bottle, urges people to 'protect our planet'

Sachin Tendulkar shares video of tiger picking up plastic bottle, urges people to 'protect our planet'

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 20, 2024 04:10 PM IST

The video shared by Sachin Tendulkar shows a tiger picking up an empty plastic water bottle in a national park in Maharashtra and taking it away with it.

Sachin Tendulkar took to X to share a video of a tiger removing a plastic bottle from a water body in Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra. Alongside, he urged people to learn from the big cat and protect Mother Earth. His tweet, as expected, went viral online, with people posting various reactions.

Tiger picking up a plastic bottle from a waterbody in a national park in Maharashtra. (X/@sachin_rt)
Tiger picking up a plastic bottle from a waterbody in a national park in Maharashtra. (X/@sachin_rt)

Read| Sitapur man survives encounter with wild animal; locals say tigers on the prowl

“A tiger removing plastic teaches us: nature cares, so should we. Let’s protect our planet,” wrote Tendulkar while sharing a video on X. It was originally shared by Instagram user Deep Kathikar.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The video was also tweeted by the official X handle of Maharashtra Tourism with the caption, “‘If they can, why can’t we ?’ In an interconnected world, every action counts. One act of sustainability will lead to a resilient future. Let’s cherish and protect every creature on this planet of life!”

The video shows a tiger picking up an empty plastic water bottle and taking it away with it.

Watch the video here:

Sachin Tendulkar shared the video a few hours ago on X. It has since gone viral with over 1.7 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their views.

Take a look at a few comments here:

“This stands as an essential reminder to humanity: Protect and sustain nature,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Single use plastic ban should be done with immediate effect in all countries.”

“This serves as a crucial message to humans - conserve and preserve nature,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “This video should be played in a loop in every tourist destination so that all of us are reminded about our responsibility to keep the surroundings clean while we are chilling and having fun.”

Also Read| Sachin Tendulkar's priceless words for 'double-trouble' Jaiswal, Sarfaraz: 'Couldn't see them play live but...'

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On