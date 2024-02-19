Sitapur man survives encounter with wild animal; locals say tigers on the prowl

A man survived but suffered multiple injuries in what is suspected to be a tiger or leopard attack that took place at Katghara, a village in Sitapur district, on Saturday night, forest officials said. Said to be out of danger now, injuries were noticed on his neck, thighs and lower limbs, they added. (For representation)

“After the wild animal attack, he was rushed to the Mahauli primary health centre where his condition is said to be stable,” said Vikas Yadav, a sub-divisional officer in the forest department.

“The pugmarks appear to be that of a leopard or tiger,” he added.

The attack victim was near his house when the alleged encounter took place. Meanwhile, locals reportedly informed authorities that there had been tiger movements near the village for the last one year. “There are reports of tigers in the forest area, but they had not targeted humans so far. Appropriate action is being taken,” said the officer.