Sachin Tendulkar enjoys snowfall with wife Anjali in Kashmir, says 'Love at…'

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys snowfall with wife Anjali in Kashmir, says ‘Love at…’

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 25, 2024 12:50 PM IST

The photos shared by Sachin Tendulkar show him enjoying snowfall with his wife Anjali Tendulkar in Kashmir.

Sachin Tendulkar is on a trip to Kashmir with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. He recently shared pictures of himself enjoying his first snowfall in Pahalgam with his family. The Indian cricket legend has now shared glimpses from his romantic getaway in Kashmir with his wife.

Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar enjoying snowfall in Kashmir. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)
Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar enjoying snowfall in Kashmir. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)

“Love at frost sight,” wrote Sachin Tendulkar while sharing pictures and a video of himself with his wife on Instagram.

The pictures show Sachin and Anjali posing together for photos in the snow. In one of the pictures, Sachin is lying in the snow with his arms stretched out, while in another, he can be seen making a snow angel with his arms and legs spread to the sides.

Sachin also shared a video of himself and Anjali having fun together in the snow. The video opens to show the couple posing together for a picture. As the video goes on, Anjali slips on the snow, but Sachin quickly helps her to her feet.

Take a look at the post shared by Sachin Tendulkar here:

Sachin Tendulkar shared the post an hour ago on Instagram. It has since collected a flurry of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this post shared by Sachin Tendulkar:

“Cutest couple,” posted an individual.

Another joined, “Wow. So elegant.”

“Cuties,” commented a third.

A fourth shared, “Beautiful.”

“GOAT playing in snow,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “Best couple ever.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

