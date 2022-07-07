Sakshi Dhoni shares MS Dhoni’s birthday celebration video, Ranveer Singh reacts

MS Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday today. The former Indian captain has a huge fan following and it is no wonder that social media platforms are buzzing with posts about him. His family and friends have also joined in to share posts celebrating this special day. Just like this post by the ace cricketer’s wife Sakshi Dhoni. She shared a video to show a glimpse of Dhoni celebrating his birthday. The post has left many delighted and also attracted comments from several, including one from actor Ranveer Singh.

“Happy Bday!” she wrote along with a heart emoticon. The video shows Dhoni standing in front of a table with cakes kept on it. He blows out the candles on one of the cakes and cuts it. What makes the video all the more entertaining to watch is that it is filmed in slow motion.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted just four hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also promoted people to post various comments.

Ranveer Singh, while reacting to the post wrote, “Love you, Mahi! Happiest birthday to you! Love and energy!” Singer Guru Randhawa also joined in with a special comment. “Happy birthday to the one and only sir,” he shared. Singer Stebin Ben shared, “Happiest Birthday to Mahi Bhai.” Many wrote “Happy Birthday” to wish him. Some also shared their reactions through heart emoticons.