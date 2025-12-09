‘Salary slip for a bottle? Crazy’: Saudi Arabia loosens alcohol rules for rich foreign residents, internet reacts

Saudi Arabia has apparently further relaxed its rules around the sale of alcohol and is allowing non-Muslim foreign residents to make purchases, reported the New York Times. However, there is a twist. Reportedly, this rule applies only to those with a monthly income of 50,000 riyals or more, equivalent to approximately ₹11 lakhs. A buyer has to show an ID card and a salary certificate to buy liquor. (Unsplash)

To obtain alcohol from the country’s only liquor outlet in Riyadh, residents must show proof of income and present their salary certificate, according to the outlet, which reported this based on interviews with customers.

The store in Riyadh started last year, and until now, it has been selling alcohol to foreign diplomats. However, it has recently extended its service to non-Muslims who hold premium residency status.

How did social media react?

The news didn’t go down well with social media users. They mocked the service only for “rich” residents.

“Proof of income for a bottle of wine is CRAZY behavior,” an individual commented. Another added, “No alcohol for the poor is hilarious.”

A third expressed, “So much for ‘principles.’ After enforcing strict rules for decades on ordinary people, now the rules change when it suits power and money. Same country, new hypocrisy — different standards for the rich and connected while the poor are told to stay silent and obedient.” A fourth wrote, “The salary requirement is to stop poor foreign workers from being able to drink btw, keeping it for rich tourists.”

What is premium residency?

According to the official website, “The Saudi Premium Residency program, also referred to as the Saudi Green Card, enables skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors to live, work, and own businesses or property in Saudi Arabia.” It was launched in 2019.

An applicant must be 21 years of age or older and undergo a medical examination to ensure they are in good health. They should have no criminal records and “demonstrate sufficient financial resources” to support themselves and their dependents.