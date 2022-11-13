Salman Khan transforms into werewolf for Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's Bhediya. Watch fun-filled video

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are busy promoting their upcoming film Bhediya. The duo recently made a visit to the sets of the reality show Big Boss 16 as part of promotions, and it is safe to say that they had a blast with host Salman Khan. Now, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to post a video of a fun-filled moment he shared with Salman Khan. The short clip shows the two of them indulging in some 'Bhediya' fun.

"Bhai bane BHEDIYA. Had to bite him. Had a great time on Big Boss with bhai. @beingsalmankhan milte hain November 25 ko theatre mein," wrote Varun Dhawan while sharing the video. The video opens to show actors Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan side by side, facing the camera. A few seconds later, Salman Khan uses the 'Bhediya' filter to transform himself into a werewolf as the film's theme song plays in the background. And Varun's reaction towards the end is too good to miss out on.

Watch the viral video shared by Varun Dhawan below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 4.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also invited several comments.

"Woohooo ! #bhediya is looking so funnnn!" posted actor Tanishaa Mukerji. "What a handsome bhediya!!" commented an individual. "Salman Khan is a great legend," wrote another. "Brother was tiger, why did he became wolf," enquired a third. "Bro you just created a meme material, memers gonna love it!" remarked a fourth.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya is slated to hit theatres on November 25. Amar Kaushik directed this horror comedy film, while Dinesh Vijan produced it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON