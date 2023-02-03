Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins ‘January photo dump’ trend on Insta, netizens react

The January photo dump trend has gone viral on Instagram. Many people, including celebrities, are taking part in it to give glimpses of how their first month of the new year went. Just a day ago, Ananya Panday took part in the trend to say goodbye to the month. Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has hopped on the trend with her own set of pictures.

The actor simply wrote “January” while sharing the pictures. The first image shows her sitting with Sita R Menon, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K, and Varun Dhawan. They are working together in the Indian installment of the Citadel Universe. The second picture is a monochromatic image that shows her looking at the camera with a smile on her face.

Take a look at the picture to see what else she shared:

The post was shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted the share has accumulated close to 2.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s post:

“Strongest woman,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love from LA. We are so proud of you Sam. You are an inspiration to many women out there,” shared another. “True inspiration,” commented a third.