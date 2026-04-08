Samay Raina recalls being bullied in Andhra Pradesh school: ‘Mere saath racism hua hai’

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is back in the spotlight with his latest special ‘Still Alive’, a 1-hour 21-minute set now streaming on YouTube. While the show delivers his signature humour and sharp comic timing, it also dives into deeply personal experiences, including bullying, identity and recent controversies. During the set, Samay opened up about a difficult phase from his childhood. (YouTube/Samay Raina)

During the set, Samay opened up about a difficult phase from his childhood, recalling how he was bullied after moving from Kashmir to Hyderabad. He revealed that he was beaten up on his very first day at school and struggled to fit in.

“I was not able to fit in. There were all Telugu kids. They had their own gangs. I looked different from them. They just bullied me for years in that school. I just did not understand why,” he said.

“Mere saath racism hua hai…” he added, reflecting on the experience. “Log bolte hai kaalo ke saath nahi karna chahiye. Goro ke saath bhi nahi karna chahiye. Racism and discrimination are not about who has darker skin. It is about who is different, who is most unlike you.”

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