Sambar visits roadside tea stall, IFS officer shares video with a caution

Published on Nov 19, 2022 08:30 AM IST

A video shows a sambar in front of a tea stall. Many people in the video are surrounding the animal and feeding it something.

Sambar visits a tea stall.(Twitter/@IfsSamrat)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a sambar being fed at a local tea stall has sparked a chatter online. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Dr Samrat Gowda, the video has prompted many to say that wild animals shouldn’t be given food.

“If Sambar goes to a local hotel what will they offer?? On a serious note wild animals getting used to human habitations is not a good sign…,” he wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show the sambar standing in front of a tea stall. The animal stands there for some time and after some time, one of the customers visiting the shop feeds it. The video ends with the animal standing in front of the stall and staring inside.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 17,000 views. Additionally, the clip has also received close to 900 likes. The post prompted people to share various comments.

“Ruining their food habits continues,” wrote a Twitter user. “How about offering a plate of Idli Sambhar,” joked another. “Seriously it's not a good sign,” commented a third. “It’s so bad to feed wild animals, when will our people realise this,” posted a fourth.

