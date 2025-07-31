'Samsung' applies for income certificate in Bihar, lists 'iPhone' and 'Smartphone' as parents

Days after residential certificates were issued in Bihar for pet dogs named “Dog Babu" and “Dogesh Babu”, a fresh case of a similarly bizarre income certificate form has emerged from Jehanabad listing the applicant's name as "Samsung" and the names of his parents as "iPhone" and "Smartphone." According to a report, the income certificate form also listed the family's residence as "gaddha," or pit.(Pixabay/Representative)

According to a News18 report, the income certificate form also listed the family's residence as "gaddha," or pit. A widely circulated photo of the reported form shows the parents listed as “Iphoan” and “Smartphoan”. HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of this information.

When the application reached the Modanganj block office, officials were stunned and promptly informed the Circle Officer (CO) of Modanganj, the report said.

Circle Officer Mohammad Asif Hussain, upon reviewing the application, said it appeared to be a prank but assured that strict legal action would be taken against such pranksters. Authorities have since filed a formal complaint with the cyber police in Jehanabad and are now investigating the source of the application. The officer also warned that such antics waste government employees' time and resources and create unnecessary confusion.

The incident mirrors an earlier case in which an application for a residence certificate was filed under the name “Dogesh Babu,” complete with a photo of a dog, prompting the Nawada district administration to initiate legal action.

Nawada District Magistrate (DM) Ravi Prakash ordered a full investigation into the misuse of the RTPS (Right to Public Service) portal. “Copycats... or rather copy dogs, were caught trying to apply for a residence certificate from Sirdala, Rajauli. FIR is being registered for lame and stale attempt at humour. Such tampering with administrative processes is not acceptable under any circumstances. Action will be taken against the culprits," he said.