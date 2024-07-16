Samsung had a hilarious response to Apple opening its first store in Malaysia. Here’s what it did

Apple and Samsung are at it again. The old rivals have amused the internet with their latest display of competitiveness. Last month, Apple opened its first store in Malaysia. Samsung had the funniest reaction to the move. Apple opened its first store in Malaysia.

The iPhone-maker inaugurated Apple The Exchange TRX, the first Apple Store in Malaysia, on June 22. Located in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, the store has been described as an architectural marvel with its glass pyramid design.

However, the opening of Apple’s first store in Malaysia prompted a petty reaction from its biggest competitor - Samsung. According to news website Verdict, Samsung secured the naming rights for the nearest train station to the TRX mall, where the Apple store is located, and renamed it “Samsung Galaxy” station.

Next, the South Korean smartphone maker plastered the entire station with its own ads.

Take a look below:

Now, anyone hoping to visit the flagship Apple store will have to disembark at the Samsung Galaxy station and look at several Samsung adverts.

The move led to much amusement on social media.

“Samsung vs Apple war got real,” wrote one Instagram user.

“This is the kind of pettiness I want to be able to afford,” another quipped.

“Apple made a deal with TRX management that banned other phone brands other than them from advertising their products in TRX (they can open shops but can't advertise outside of their shop). Samsung however, discovers a loophole: The TRX MRT station below the complex is not part of TRX itself as it was owned by MRT Corp and thus legally a separate entity. So, Samsung paid MRT Corp to sponsor that station,” a third person explained.

Both Samsung and Apple have been known to take jibes at each other in the past. Most recently, when Apple’s iPad ad received backlash, Samsung responded with its own video titled ‘UnCrush’ with the tagline: “We would never crush creativity.”