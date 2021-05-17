Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video

Sania Mirza's son Izhaan often features in her and her family's Instagram posts. Even recently, on the festival on Eid, Mirza shared some wonderful pictures of her and her son. The ace tennis star was twinning with Izhaan as they wore matching outfits for the celebration. Posts featuring little Izhaan always bring a smile to people’s faces and this video, shared by Mirza’s father will do the same.

It seems Izhaan has taken on the role of his mother’s ‘coach’ going by the caption shared along with the video. “I could be in serious danger of losing my coaching job to this 'new kid on the block'!” Imran Mirza posted on Instagram.

The video shows the little boy handing his mother tennis balls during her practice session. Watch the two in action in the clip below:

The wonderful video has left many smiling from ear to ear. Posted some 11 hours ago, the video has received lots of reactions.

“Cutest coach ever,” commented an individual. “So cute of him,” added another.

Here’s the post Sania Mirza shared of herself and her son on Eid:

Aren’t they looking adorable?

What do you think about the video? Did it make you smile?

