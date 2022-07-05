Home / Trending / Sania Mirza shares about her ‘first love’, posts sweet video
Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share about her ‘first love’ and also posted a video.
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows Sania Mirza in a fashionable attire.(Instagram/@mirzasaniar)
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows Sania Mirza in a fashionable attire.(Instagram/@mirzasaniar)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 12:16 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Sania Mirza is an avid Instagram user. She regularly updates different kinds of videos and images. Just like the recent video she shared and also posted about her ‘first love. ’ The post has now created a buzz among people.

The video opens to show Mirza dressed in fashionable clothes. Text insert on video reads, “This is awesome, but…” The clip then goes on to show different shots of her playing tennis. Along with the video, she also shared a caption that reads, “Tennis will always be my first love.” She concluded her post with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at the beautiful video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered nearly 29,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“You make this country so proud,” wrote an Instagram user. “Super star,” expressed another. “Yes you are just superb,” commented a third. “A true legend,” expressed a fourth. There were many who showcased their reaction through heart emoticons.

instagram sania mirza
