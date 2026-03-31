Sanjay Dutt’s Mumbai bar to stop serving cocktail with live fish after massive backlash
Sanjay Dutt and Abhimanyu Jakhar’s newly-opened Mumbai restro-bar will discontinue a cocktail that was served with a live fish after facing backlash online.
Sanjay Dutt and Abhimanyu Jakhar’s newly-opened Mumbai restro-bar will discontinue a controversial cocktail that was served with a live Betta fish after facing massive backlash online.
Alta Stella was launched earlier this month by actor Sanjay Dutt in partnership with entrepreneur Abhimanyu Jakhar. While the upmarket, constellation-themed bar made a splash on Instagram, a few posts showed a cocktail served with a live fish swimming inside.
The posts drew massive backlash on social media, with animal welfare groups noting that fish taken out of water suffer slowly before they die. A video, which appears to have been deleted now, showed the cocktail being lit on fire with the fish still inside.
Jakhar told HT.com that Betta fish were being placed in Ebisu cocktails, but all precautions were taken to ensure they were not harmed. A promotional video for the bar, shared by Sanjay Dutt, also showed flames arising out of the cocktail while the fish swam inside.
Mumbai bar to discontinue controversial cocktail
In a statement sent to HT.com over an Instagram message, Abhimanyu Jakhar, Managing Director of Jakhar Hospitality, said that Alta Stella had decided to hit pause on the live fish cocktail.
“I want to personally acknowledge the concerns that have been raised and share our perspective with complete transparency. At Alta Stella, animal wellbeing has always been something we take seriously, and there was never any intent to cause harm or discomfort,” said the entrepreneur.
“The Ebisu cocktail was conceptualized as a creative expression inspired by Pisces, a sign that represents duality, fluidity, and coexistence. The inclusion of the Betta fish stemmed from this narrative, with care taken to ensure no animal was harmed. Bettas are solitary by nature and capable of breathing from the surface, which is why they are often kept individually.
“However, I fully recognise that intent does not always align with how something is perceived," said the restaurenteur.
“The feedback we’ve received is valid, and it has given us an opportunity to pause, reflect, and reassess. In light of this, we have decided to discontinue the drink with immediate effect.
Moving forward, our focus remains on creating experiences that are thoughtful, responsible, and comfortable for all our guests,” he concluded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More