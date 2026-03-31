Sanjay Dutt’s Mumbai bar to stop serving cocktail with live fish after massive backlash

Sanjay Dutt and Abhimanyu Jakhar’s newly-opened Mumbai restro-bar will discontinue a controversial cocktail that was served with a live Betta fish after facing massive backlash online. Sanjay Dutt's restro-bar Alta Stella will discontinue its live fish cocktail Alta Stella was launched earlier this month by actor Sanjay Dutt in partnership with entrepreneur Abhimanyu Jakhar. While the upmarket, constellation-themed bar made a splash on Instagram, a few posts showed a cocktail served with a live fish swimming inside. The posts drew massive backlash on social media, with animal welfare groups noting that fish taken out of water suffer slowly before they die. A video, which appears to have been deleted now, showed the cocktail being lit on fire with the fish still inside.

Jakhar told HT.com that Betta fish were being placed in Ebisu cocktails, but all precautions were taken to ensure they were not harmed. A promotional video for the bar, shared by Sanjay Dutt, also showed flames arising out of the cocktail while the fish swam inside. Mumbai bar to discontinue controversial cocktail In a statement sent to HT.com over an Instagram message, Abhimanyu Jakhar, Managing Director of Jakhar Hospitality, said that Alta Stella had decided to hit pause on the live fish cocktail. “I want to personally acknowledge the concerns that have been raised and share our perspective with complete transparency. At Alta Stella, animal wellbeing has always been something we take seriously, and there was never any intent to cause harm or discomfort,” said the entrepreneur. “The Ebisu cocktail was conceptualized as a creative expression inspired by Pisces, a sign that represents duality, fluidity, and coexistence. The inclusion of the Betta fish stemmed from this narrative, with care taken to ensure no animal was harmed. Bettas are solitary by nature and capable of breathing from the surface, which is why they are often kept individually.

Screengrab from a promotional video, shared by Sanjay Dutt, that shows the controversial live fish cocktail (Instagram/@duttsanjay)