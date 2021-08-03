Sassy dog hilariously argues with dad to put away laptop and let him sit on lap. Watch

Pet parents know all too well that sometimes their own needs and to-dos clash with those of their furbabies. This video hilariously highlights one such situation. It shows a dad who needs to finish some work and his pet baby who needs him to put away the laptop and let him sit on his lap.

The video was originally shared on TikTok but made its way onto Instagram. “Zeus is used to dad coming home and letting him lay in his lap,” reads text on the video. “Today he had to work from home a little bit on his laptop and Zeus was not a fan,” it says further.

The clip shows Zeus the dog showing his dad his disapproval over this unfortunate situation. While the dad can be seen trying to explain to Zeus that he needs to work, the dog makes it clear that he’s not happy.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Shared on July 19, the video has collected over 1.2 lakh likes and lots of wonderful comments from people on Instagram.

“He wants affection NOW,” commented an individual. “Get your work done after doggie’s bedtime! Have you no heart?” reacted another. “Oh OMG this so adorable, he’s really talking,” added a third. “Humans remember, it’s your pets house… you’re just living in it and paying bills,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

