Scared of lizards? This video of a Golden Retriever getting frightened by one may seem relatable

The video posted on Instagram showcases a dog getting afraid of a lizard.
The image, showcasing the dog and the lizard, is taken from the video posted on Instagram.(Instagram/@goldengirl_xena)
The image, showcasing the dog and the lizard, is taken from the video posted on Instagram.(Instagram/@goldengirl_xena)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 07:25 PM IST
ByAmrita Kohli

Are you someone who screams at the top of your voice when you see a lizard? And do you need someone - who is brave enough, because you clearly aren’t - to shoo the lizard away so you can breathe a sigh of relief? Well, if the answer is yes to the questions above, you may understand the plight of this Golden Retriever. A video shared on Instagram shows the doggo confused and scared by the lizard. And the clip has collected quite a few reactions on the platform.

“When you descended from wolves but now you're afraid of lizards,” reads a text insert on the video. It goes on to show the dog reacting to a lizard on a fence. The doggo is seen running towards the fence, then away from it towards his human and then back towards the fence in response to the lizard.

“That’s a solid no,” reads the caption shared along with the video posted on an Instagram page called goldengirl_xena. What makes the video even more adorable is the soundtrack added as its background.

Watch the video below:

Posted some 21 hours ago, the video has collected over 8,000 likes and several different comments.

“He’s a lover, not a fighter,” commented an individual. “My dachshund loves chasing lizards! He has so much fun but they are too fast for him,” shared another. “The song though,” reacted a third with laughing emoji. “Lizards are just miniature dinosaurs though so this fear is legitimate!” wrote a fourth. To this, the original poster replied, “you get it”.

What do you think about the video?

golden retriever viral video
