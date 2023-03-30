Scene from Pingu goes viral on Twitter, prompts people to share hilarious responses

While scrolling through Twitter we come across various kinds of content, including the random hilarious posts that leave us amused. This share about a scene from the cartoon series Pingu perfectly fits that category. The cartoon show is about a young and cheeky penguin having adventures in the snowy world where he resides with his family. And, the image going viral shows his dad ironing clothes. This image from the cartoon series Pingu is going viral on Twitter.(Screengrab)

The image showing Pingu’s dad ironing clothes was shared on Twitter along with a question. “Why was Pingu’s dad always ironing when none of his family wore clothes?” it read. The tweet has gone viral and prompted people to share hilarious responses.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared two days ago. Since being tweeted, the share has received close to 11.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has accumulated numerous likes and comments. People flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“It's called a ‘side hustle’ and in this economy who can blame him,” joked a Twitter user. A few others also joked that it is a “side job” of Pingu’s dad. “Penguin suits always need ironing,” joined another. “Maybe they do laundry for the nearby research station to make ends meet,” suggested a third. A few also pointed out that the penguin is actually ironing table clothes and bed sheets. Just like this individual who wrote, “Do you think they sleep without bed sheets? They’re not savages!!!”