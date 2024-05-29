School students rushed to hospital after falling sick due to Bihar's unbearable heatwave

The scorching heatwave in India has disrupted the daily lives of many people. The intense sun has led to a surge in heat-related illnesses, with numerous individuals suffering from heat strokes and falling ill. The situation has become particularly dire in Bihar, where the temperature is more than 47 degrees Celsius. The rising temperatures have caused several school students to faint, requiring them to be hospitalised for treatment. A school girl fainted due to the heatwave. (Instagram/@AIR)

A video of the school students getting treatment in the hospital was shared on X by PTI. The clip shows concerned guardians of the students fanning them and looking after them as they fell sick due to the heat. As the clip goes on, a family can be seen rushing into the hospital with their child. (Also Read: Delhi's blazing heatwave: As temperature soars, so does the impatience of citizens)

A few pictures of the students were also shared on the Instagram page of All India Radio News:

As per the weather department's forecast, a blistering heat wave is set to engulf Buxar, Aurangabad, Gaya, Kaimur, and Rohtas districts. Simultaneously, there is a high alert in Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Bhabua, Rohtas, Aurangabad and Nawada. On Tuesday, the temperature soared to a scorching 46.4 degrees Celsius in Buxar, 46.8 in Gaya, 41 in Chhapra, 47 in Dehri, 42.9 in Sheikhpura, 42.5 in Jamui, 45.6 in Bhojpur, 43.9 in Vaishali and 44.1 degrees Celsius in Rajgir, as reported by Live Hindustan. (Also Read: Brutal heatwave grips Delhi, Rajasthan, other states; IMD issues ‘red’ alert | 10 hottest Indian cities)

According to the Meteorological Department, the humidity in the air in Bihar ranges between 60 and 70%. Because of the high humidity in the air, individuals feel hotter than the actual temperature. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Patna was 42.8 degrees Celsius. However, people felt temperatures as high as 55 degrees Celsius.