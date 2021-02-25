IND USA
The image shows a rescued seal on backseat of a police car.(Twitter/@ChtownPolice)
Seal travels down sidewalk. Police rescues it, gives a ride back to shore

A woman spotted the seal near her home in Charlottetown, Canada, and informed the police.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:55 PM IST

A story of cops responding to an unusual request has now left people giggling, as well as, happy. Charlottetown Police Services received a call from a concerned resident of Charlottetown in Canada about a seal wiggling down a sidewalk.

Lillian Reynolds, the woman who called the police, was shocked when she looked out of her kitchen window and saw the animal on the sidewalk, reports UPI.

Soon the police arrived at the scene and they tried wrapping the seal in a blanket. The animal, probably not very happy with humans trying to interrupt its leisurely stroll, kept sliding and slipping off. Finally, a first responder was able to wrap it and put in inside a car. It was released near the shore, close to its natural habitat.

The department also took to YouTube to share a video of the seal being released. It shows the animal jumping out of the backseat and wiggling away.

What do you think of the rescue story?

