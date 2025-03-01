Secret admirer at 30,000 feet? Passenger returns from lavatory to find cryptic note on airplane seat

A female passenger on a nine-hour flight was left stunned after returning from the restroom to find a mysterious note on her seat with an unexpected request. The passenger received a note asking for her number.(Representational Image/Pexel)

“Went to the bathroom on a 9-hour flight, came back to find this,” she wrote in a Reddit post that has since gained significant attention.

The anonymous message, written on a piece of paper, simply asked, “Hey, can I get your number?” However, the sender did not leave the own contact information, making it impossible for her to respond even if she had wanted to.

“I’m still bemused by this because the note-giver did not reveal themselves, so even if I DID want to, I had no way of doing so,” she explained.

The woman, who had been seated in an aisle seat next to an older married couple, was baffled as neither of them had interacted with her throughout the flight. Adding to the intrigue, her boyfriend was also on the same flight, seated across the aisle but slightly ahead.

After showing him the note, he assured her it wasn’t from him, leaving the woman even more confused about the sender’s identity.

“I spent the next several hours of the flight in quiet confusion,” she admitted.

Online, Reddit users weighed in with theories and playful suggestions for uncovering the secret admirer.

“I’d ask loudly, ‘WHO LEFT ME THE LOVE NOTE?’ and watch who turns red,” suggested one commenter.

Another joked, “I think your only option is to stand up and loudly announce your phone number.”

However, the woman made it clear that she had no intention of responding, stating, “I have a boyfriend and was not interested, but even if I was single, why would I give out my number to a completely anonymous stranger without even having seen them? It was a strange thing to do.”

