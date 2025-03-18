Seema Haider, who crossed into India from Pakistan for Sachin Meena, welcomes baby girl

Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who made headlines for crossing borders for love, has welcomed a baby girl with her Indian husband, Sachin Meena. The baby was born at 4 am on Tuesday at Krishna Hospital in Greater Noida. Both mother and daughter are in good health, Seema Haider’s lawyer, AP Singh, confirmed. The legal counsel was quoted by news agency PTI. Seema Haider gave birth to a baby girl in Greater Noida.(AFP)

A moment of celebration

Expressing joy over the news, AP Singh stated, "For those who love Seema and Sachin, this is a moment of celebration. Today is a joyful occasion for the entire country and the world. A daughter has been born, and both mother and child are in perfect health. All medical reports are normal, and everything is fine."

Watch the clip here:

Public to help in naming the baby

As per a report by NDTV, the couple has decided to involve the public in naming their newborn daughter. “We request people from across the country and the world to suggest a name for Seema and Sachin's daughter. We encourage social media users to send in their name suggestions based on Indian traditions. The name with the most votes will be chosen,”Singh said.

A love story across borders

Seema Haider, a mother of four and a resident of Sindh, Pakistan, made a daring move in 2023 when she illegally entered India via Nepal to reunite with Sachin Meena, a man from Uttar Pradesh whom she had met while playing the online game PUBG. Leaving behind her first husband, Ghulam Haider, in Pakistan, she brought along her four children and settled in Greater Noida with Sachin.

Seema and Sachin soon faced legal scrutiny due to her unauthorised entry into India. In July 2023, both were arrested but later released on bail. Following her release, Seema converted to Hinduism and married Sachin. Since then, the couple has been fighting to secure her legal right to remain in India.

With the birth of their daughter, the couple is looking forward to a new chapter in their lives while still navigating the legal challenges ahead. .