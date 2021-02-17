IND USA
The video starts with a shot of a tennis court where Olympia and Mouratoglou can be seen playing tennis.(Instagram/@serenawilliams)
Serena Williams shares adorable clip of daughter’s tennis lesson with her coach

The adorable clip featuring Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. may make you cheer for the little one too.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:46 AM IST

Celebrated tennis player Serena Williams has dropped an oh-so-cute video of her daughter during a fun training session with her coach Patrick Mouratoglou. The adorable clip featuring Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. may make you cheer for the little one too.

The video starts with a shot of a tennis court where Olympia and Mouratoglou can be seen playing tennis. Olympia’s cute way of hitting the ball and trying really hard to play well may just steal your heart just like other netizens.

Take a look at the share:


Shared on February 15, the clip has garnered over 3.4 lakh likes and tons of reactions. People showered the comments section with appreciation for the clip. Many lauded Olympia’s adorable way of learning the game. Others pointed out how she was going to give Williams a tough fight someday.

“The little kick is adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww she wants to hit the ball so bad,” gushed another. “My heart can't handle the cuteness,” commented a third.

“She will be carrying on the legacy,” pointed out a fourth.

What do you think of this video?

