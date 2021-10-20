Serval kitten can’t wait to have milk from bottle. Watch video

From baby elephants to puppies to kittens, adorable videos of animal babies usually leave one smiling from ear to ear. Here’s one such video that features a serval kitten.

Shared on Instagram by ‘landoffloof’, the video shows the serval kitten getting excited before being fed milk through a bottle. The clip opens to show the kitten seeing the feeding bottle filled with milk held by a human. Once he sees it, he gets excited and walks towards it to have milk from it.

Watch the video below:

The video, since being shared some 20 hours ago, has garnered over 6,000 likes on Instagram, along with several reactions from people. Netizens seem to have fallen in love with the kitten.

An Instagram user wrote, “Omg what a beautiful kitten”. “I’d love to have this cat,” wrote another.

What do you think about this video?