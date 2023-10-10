News / Trending / 'Shameful and disgusting': Woman wearing live fish in a dress slammed by netizens

'Shameful and disgusting': Woman wearing live fish in a dress slammed by netizens

ByVrinda Jain
Oct 10, 2023 09:22 AM IST

The live fish dress worn for the runway was slammed by many on social media. Several said that this is animal cruelty.

A woman's mermaid costume has made people's head turn for all the wrong reasons. The woman, dressed in a gown with live fish attached to it, faced severe criticism on social media. Since a video of her surfaced on Instagram, it has gone viral, prompting many to express their concerns about the treatment of living creatures, deeming it cruel.

Snapshot of the woman wearing live fish in a dress. (Instagram/@ohsopretty_makeover.)
The video opens to show a woman standing in a mermaid costume with a bowl attached at the front of the dress. Then a person pours live fish from a bag to the bowl. Later, the woman can be seen posing with the fish. (Also Read: Uorfi Javed picks up cigarette buds from roadside, turns them into stylish outfit)

This video was shared on Instagram by the user @ohsopretty_makeover.

Watch the video of the woman wearing live fish on her dress here:

This post was shared on September 30. Since being shared, it has gone viral with over eight million views. The video has also been liked several times. Many took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts and views on this unusual dress.

Check out what people are saying about this outfit here:

An individual wrote, "Everyone, much respect for your talent and creativity. However, you forgot that those are living beings. You can't just use animals/fishes/sentient beings like that. You are suffocating them. I know it must be unintentional, but kindly stop doing this as this is cruel, bad, wrong, and unfair."

A second commented, "Inhumane idiots! Your makeover makes no sense if its a torture to innocent animals! #disgusting #shamefull."

A third said, "Living things are not accessories."

"Stupid and cruel. That’s what it is. Not creative, not beautiful

It’s dumb and ignorant," posted a fourth.

Another shared, "Animals are not ornaments. This was ridiculous! don't romanticize this type of action."

A sixth added, "What a ridiculous thing, for God's love, what a lack of creativity, besides that, it is inhuman and ridiculous."

