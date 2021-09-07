Home / Trending / Shark swims dangerously close to paddle boarder. Watch scary video
The image shows a shark swimming close to a paddle boarder.(Jukin Media)
The image shows a shark swimming close to a paddle boarder.(Jukin Media)
trending

Shark swims dangerously close to paddle boarder. Watch scary video

The video of the shark swimming close to a paddle boarder may leave you scared.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 10:28 AM IST

The Internet is filled with videos that are not just fascinating to watch but may leave you a little scared too. There is now a latest inclusion in that list and it is a video involving a shark and a paddle boarder. The incident took place in USA's Carpinteria.

Turns out, the person recording the video wanted to go paddle boarding in the ocean to spot sharks but from a safe distance. However, as luck would have it, he got his wished fulfilled and that too in a way that is definitely scary.

The video opens to show a shark swimming dangerously close to the paddle boarder. Within seconds, the fish also moves around the person. Thankfully, however, the video ends with the shark swimming away from the human.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you scared too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
paddle boat usa
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.