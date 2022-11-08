Home / Trending / Shashi Tharoor shares a letter from 1955 by John Steinbeck to Marylin Monroe

Shashi Tharoor shares a letter from 1955 by John Steinbeck to Marylin Monroe

Published on Nov 08, 2022 10:20 AM IST

On Sunday, Shahi Tharoor had shared a letter written by Nobel Prize winner John Steinbeck for Marylin Monroe.

John Steinbeck's letter for Marylin Monroe.(Twitter/@ShashiTharoor)
ByVrinda Jain

Recently author and politician Shahshi Tharoor posted a picture of a letter that Nobel Prize winner John Steinbeck wrote to actress Marilyn Monroe. This letter was written on April 28, 1955. Since being shared, many people have appreciated Steinbeck's words and charm. In the letter, Steinbeck wrote, that his wife had informed his nephew-in-law that Steinbeck had met the actress. After learning that, his nephew thought he was lying. So, to prove it, Steinbeck wrote a letter to Marilyn Monroe and asked for a picture of hers in a "pensive and girlish mood."

In the post's caption, Tharoor added, "Sunday delight: One of the most unusual letters I have ever come across from a famous author is this masterpiece from John Steinbeck to the immortal Marilyn Monroe. Every line, sentiment & detail is worth savouring!"

Take a look at the letter written by John Steinbeck to Marilyn Monroe here:

Since this post was shared, it has been liked 4000 times and has several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "What mastery over language, it could be one of the greats like Pdt Jasraj or Joshiji singing away to God's glory! Flowing like water effortlessly. A thing of joy, thanks for sharing." Another person said, "This is so brilliant and so gentlemanly." A third person said, "Writing a letter like this is, of course, great but sharing the delightful tidbits is equally likable. Thanks." "You were not exaggerating. This really is the sweetest letter, what I'd really like to know is where did you come across this letter. It must have other treasures," added a fourth.

