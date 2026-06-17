She delivers for Swiggy in Mumbai by day, studies for UP Police exam at night: Meet Khushboo from Ghazipur

The inspiring story of a young woman balancing corporate gig work with public service aspirations has sparked widespread admiration across social media. Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor recently shared a video on social media of Khushboo, a 23-year-old delivery partner from Uttar Pradesh. Khushboo moved to Mumbai without informing her parents, taking up food delivery to fund her ultimate dream. While she rides through city streets by day, she spends her nights preparing for the UP Police examination. Her singular goal is to return home wearing a police uniform to uplift her village. Swiggy delivery partner Khusboo with Swiggy Food Marketplace Rohit Kapoor. (LinkedIn/Rohit Kapoor)

“Indian villages have spent decades watching people leave. Khushboo left too. Came to Mumbai from Ghazipur at 23. Delivers food. Studies for the UP Police exam at night,” Rohit Kapoor, CEO at Food Marketplace, Swiggy, wrote on social media.

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He added, “But here's the part that stayed with me. Most people come to Mumbai hoping they never have to go back. Khushboo came so that she could. In a police uniform. For the people in her village. The courage to leave is common. The clarity to know why, that's the rare thing.”

The executive shared the video as part of his ongoing series, Chai Biskoot, which highlights the life stories of Swiggy delivery partners.

In the video, Khushboo shared that she is from Ghazipur, UP, and has four siblings. She came to Mumbai without telling her parents and took up a job as a Swiggy delivery partner to earn and support her studies.

She told the CEO that while she delivers by day, she studies for the UP police examination at night. Her dream? To go back to her village in a police uniform.