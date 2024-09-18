'She didn't deserve this': 5 remarks by Dominique Pelicot who drugged wife, invited strangers to rape her

Dominique Pelicot, the man accused of drugging his wife for over ten years and enlisting strangers to rape her, is on trial. During his testimony, he admitted to the crimes. He talked about them in detail# and claimed he repents what he did. At one point, he also said, “She (Gisele) did not deserve this.” This court sketch shows defendant Dominique Pelicot during his trial in which he is accused of drugging his wife so he and scores of strangers could rape her. (AFP)

#1. Admission of crimes

During his trial, Dominique Pelicot said, "I am a rapist like the others in this room." He directed his remark towards the 50 people who are also accused of sexually assaulting a drugged Gisele Pelicot. The accused are between 24 and 74 and belong to various socio-economic backgrounds.

Among all those charged, only 15 admitted to rape. Others claimed they only took part in sexual acts. During the trial, Dominique said, “They all knew, they cannot say the contrary."

#2. Regret, asking for forgiveness

According to the Guardian, Dominique asked for forgiveness from his family, especially his wife, with whom he was married for 50 years.

“I am guilty of what I did,” he said to the court, adding, “I say to my wife, my children, my grandchildren… I regret what I’ve done and I ask for forgiveness, even if it’s unforgivable.”

After his crimes came to light, Gisele separated and eventually got divorced.

#3. “Did she consent?”

The court asked the accused. Dominique replied, “Not at all, it was always against her knowledge.”

#4. “I had an addiction”

Dominique told the court that he was addicted to raping his wife and seeing her get raped. As per reports, he would drug her two to three times a week to sexually assault her himself.

“I had an addiction; I had needs. I put everything on the line without thinking. I was selfish and I’m ashamed,” he said. He further repeatedly told the court, “You aren’t born a pervert, you become one.”

#5. Did he hate his wife?

The court asked the accused if he hated his wife, and he remarked, “Not at all. What I did was abominable but I never had hatred towards her.”

When asked by the court if he loved his wife, he said, “I was crazy about her… I loved her enormously. I ruined everything”.

Gisele Pelicot: Brave victim of heinous crimes

Gisele Pelicot has waived her legal right to anonymity. “Shame must change sides,” her lawyer, Stéphane Babonneau, said while announcing her decision.

Gisele told the court how she could never have imagined Dominique, with whom she had three children and five decades of marriage, could do something so heinous. As per reports, when the police initially questioned her about him, after finding evidence of rapes in his laptop, she said he was a "great guy".

“For me, it’s difficult to listen to Mr Pelicot because in 50 years, I never imagined for a second that he could rape. It’s difficult for me to hear this today … the acts of violence and barbarity. I didn’t think for a second he could do it. I had full trust in that man.”

If convicted, Dominique Pelicot stands to face 20 years in prison.