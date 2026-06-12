‘She looked sad’: US vlogger buys one karela for 1,000 to cheer up Bengaluru vegetable vendor

A US vlogger has won hearts online after he stopped by a street vegetable vendor in Bengaluru and decided to help her after noticing that she looked upset. The man, identified as Chris Rodriguez, shared the video on Instagram, where he was seen interacting with the vendor while trying to buy vegetables from her stall.

A man from US bought one karela for ₹1,000 from a Bengaluru street vendor after learning that her business was slow. (Instagram/whichchris_)

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Vlogger stops to help vendor

In the video, Chris is heard saying, "Wow guys, this lady looks like she's having a tough day. Look at her. Let's see if we can bless her a little bit. Hello, Namaste. How are you? Good? Slow day? Is this your shop? Okay, I want to help you today. Can I buy something?"

As he looks at the vegetables, he picks up one item and asks, "Oh wow, what is this? I've never seen this before. What is this?" The vendor responds in her local language, but Chris is unable to understand her. He then turns to nearby customers and repeatedly asks if anyone speaks English.

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{{^usCountry}} After several attempts, a man finally helps him and explains that the vegetable is karela, also known as bitter gourd. "Karela? It's spicy?" Chris asks. The man replies, "No, it's something like a... Neem... What is it... Bitter taste." Chris pays ₹ 1,000 for one vegetable {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After several attempts, a man finally helps him and explains that the vegetable is karela, also known as bitter gourd. "Karela? It's spicy?" Chris asks. The man replies, "No, it's something like a... Neem... What is it... Bitter taste." Chris pays ₹ 1,000 for one vegetable {{/usCountry}}

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Chris then asks the man to check why the vendor seemed sad. The man speaks to her and explains that business has been slow as schools are closed for holidays. When Chris asks how much she earns in a day, he is told that she makes between ₹800 and ₹2,000, with ₹1,000 being a usual amount.

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"Tell her look, I've seen her looking sad today, so I'm gonna give her a thousand Rupees for one piece, okay?" Chris says. The vendor smiles as he hands her the money. When she tries to give him more vegetables, he politely refuses and says, "Please, please. I want you to have a nice day, okay?"

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Before leaving, he adds, "Tell her she has a beautiful smile." The vendor laughs, while Chris says, "Dhanyavaad."

The clip was shared with the caption, "Helping a street vendor in India."

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video received several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, "This was such a sweet gesture, her smile said everything." Another said, "Small acts of kindness can make someone’s entire day better." A third commented, "This is the kind of content the internet needs more of." Another added, "Respect for helping her with dignity and kindness." One user said, "The language barrier did not stop him from spreading happiness." Another wrote, "That smile at the end was priceless." A comment also read, "Karela never looked so special before."

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)