Home / Trending / Sheep escapes and blocks both sides of traffic on a British highway, see tweet

Sheep escapes and blocks both sides of traffic on a British highway, see tweet

trending
Published on Sep 18, 2022 04:58 PM IST

After a wayward sheep found its way onto the road in Britain, traffic was held up for hours.

Representational image showing a sheep, like the one who ended up blocking traffic on a British highway.&nbsp;(Pexels/Trinity Kubassek )
Representational image showing a sheep, like the one who ended up blocking traffic on a British highway. (Pexels/Trinity Kubassek )
BySohini Sengupta

A stray sheep found its way onto a British motorway, causing hours of delay in traffic. Highways officials reported that when traffic officers arrived at the site, both directions of traffic on the highway were stopped as they made an effort to corral the rogue animal. Roadway officials said that traffic was backed up for almost 6.5 miles in both directions until the sheep was safely trapped and the highway was reopened, so drivers can expect delays. A sheep on the carriageway caused traffic to stop on the M1 highway near Milton Keynes, England, according to a tweet from Britain's National Highways East.

According to a report that has been published on Buckinghamshire Live, The delays to their route upset commuters. Iona Blake (@blakeyi) was stopped near Junction 13. She stated via Twitter: "We’ve been here for an hour now… let’s hope no one was hurt as part of the carnage."

Take a look at the tweet by National Highways right here:

Since then, the sheep has been captured and taken off the road and now the road is open again. However, the runaway animal has caused traffic backups to extend far down the road. Travellers were advised to continue to anticipate delays.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sheep viral twitter britain + 2 more
sheep viral twitter britain + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out