Shelter dog's reaction to being adopted will make you smile. Watch

An adorable video of a shelter dog reacting to its adoption has gone viral on social media. The heartening clip was shared on X by the handle @buitengebieden. Since being posted, it has tugged at the heartstrings of many. Snapshot of the dog being adopted.

The video shows a dog standing at a desk, smiling brightly. As the video progresses, the dog can also be seen jumping excitedly. A woman beside the dog also hugs it and pets it as she can be seen signing a few papers. In the caption of the post, @buitengebieden wrote, “Shelter dog with a huge smile after being adopted.”

Watch the video of the dog here:

This post was shared on November 18. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over nine million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, “Sometimes the animals are more emotional than us, wish the dog always peaceful."

A second said, "She definitely knows life is getting better."

"OMG, that fella is the most happy ever!" posted a third.

A fourth shared, "I could honestly cry from how beautiful this is, such a happy pupper."

A fifth added, "Aww, this is so heartwarming! Congratulations to the new family for giving this pup a loving home."